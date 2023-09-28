New Wasatch County high school construction on track to open in 2026

The new high school broke ground in May.

Now crews are pouring concrete and installing plumbing at the site. They hope to finish the footing and foundations of the high school before winter.

Wasatch County School District Board of Education members admired the view of the mountains during a recent site visit.

“I don’t believe we could have found a better site,” engineer Paul Berg told the group.

The superintendent of construction said every aspect of the project is on time or ahead of schedule so far.

Located in Heber City at the intersection of 1000 West and 100 South, the new high school will include an auditorium, an agricultural science wing, and athletic fields. It will be next to a new Mountainland Technical College campus.

The new high school is expected to open for class in fall 2026. The school district will invite community participation to choose a name and a mascot for the school.