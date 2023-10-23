© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More prescribed burns scheduled for Wasatch County; don’t report smoke

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM MDT
A prescribed fire is scheduled for West Fork Duchesne.
Uinta-Wasatch-Cache Forest Service
A prescribed fire is scheduled for West Fork Duchesne.

Wasatch County will see more smoke this week. A prescribed fire is scheduled Tuesday, east of Heber City.

The Forest Service will burn about 1,000 acres in West Fork Duchesne, an area about 10 miles east of Heber City, Oct. 24.

The area to be burned is between Duchesne Ridge Road and Red Mountain Road.

The public will be kept out of the project area until the burn is completed.

People are asked not to report smoke from the prescribed burn.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest fire personnel intend to create a mosaic pattern in the vegetation to break it up and to allow different plant species to regenerate. The forest service said prescribed burns promote the health of the forest.

Visit the forest’s social media pages for updates on controlled burns or call (435) 503-4038 after 6 p.m. for information about the next day’s scheduled burns.

Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler