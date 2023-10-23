More prescribed burns scheduled for Wasatch County; don’t report smoke

The Forest Service will burn about 1,000 acres in West Fork Duchesne, an area about 10 miles east of Heber City, Oct. 24.

The area to be burned is between Duchesne Ridge Road and Red Mountain Road.

The public will be kept out of the project area until the burn is completed.

People are asked not to report smoke from the prescribed burn.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest fire personnel intend to create a mosaic pattern in the vegetation to break it up and to allow different plant species to regenerate. The forest service said prescribed burns promote the health of the forest.

Visit the forest’s social media pages for updates on controlled burns or call (435) 503-4038 after 6 p.m. for information about the next day’s scheduled burns.