Final Heber Valley temple vote Wednesday in Wasatch County

Like the temple hearing two weeks ago, this week’s hearing will be at the Wasatch County Senior Citizen Center in Heber City. It will begin at 6 p.m.

The Wasatch County Council is set to vote on final approval for the temple plans to move forward: the legislative development agreement, plat approval for the land where the temple will be built, and site plans for the temple building.

At the hearing Oct. 25, the county planning commission recommended the council approve the temple plans with a few conditions. The vote Wednesday is the final stamp of approval needed for temple construction to move forward.

Planning commission chair Chuck Zuercher encouraged community members to show up for the final hearing Nov. 8.

“The decision is up to the county council," he told the crowd after the commission's vote. "You definitely need to attend that meeting.”

This hearing’s format will be similar to the last one: the county council will consider the same three items, and there will be time dedicated to public comment for both in-person and online participants. Residents can also email the county council with their comments up until the meeting begins.

For complete details about Wednesday’s hearing, see the agenda.