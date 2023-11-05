© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Final Heber Valley temple vote Wednesday in Wasatch County

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST
Guests turn the dirt at the Heber Valley temple groundbreaking Oct. 8, 2022.
Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Guests turn the dirt at the Heber Valley temple groundbreaking Oct. 8, 2022.

Wasatch County residents have one more opportunity to voice their opinions about plans for the Heber Valley temple at a public hearing Wednesday night, Nov. 8.

Like the temple hearing two weeks ago, this week’s hearing will be at the Wasatch County Senior Citizen Center in Heber City. It will begin at 6 p.m.

The Wasatch County Council is set to vote on final approval for the temple plans to move forward: the legislative development agreement, plat approval for the land where the temple will be built, and site plans for the temple building.

At the hearing Oct. 25, the county planning commission recommended the council approve the temple plans with a few conditions. The vote Wednesday is the final stamp of approval needed for temple construction to move forward.

Planning commission chair Chuck Zuercher encouraged community members to show up for the final hearing Nov. 8.

“The decision is up to the county council," he told the crowd after the commission's vote. "You definitely need to attend that meeting.”

This hearing’s format will be similar to the last one: the county council will consider the same three items, and there will be time dedicated to public comment for both in-person and online participants. Residents can also email the county council with their comments up until the meeting begins.

For complete details about Wednesday’s hearing, see the agenda.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content