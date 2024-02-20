Heber will urge county to wait on conserving North Fields open space

Last week, Feb. 13, the Wasatch Open Lands Board recommended the county move to protect over 200 acres of land in the North Fields.

Two possible routes for the western bypass road, intended to draw traffic away from Heber’s Main Street, would go through the agricultural land north of Heber City.

Now, Heber leaders will vote on a resolution saying the county should wait to purchase conservation easements that would impact any of the five possible bypass routes. That’s on the agenda for Tuesday's city council meeting.

Wasatch County manager Dustin Grabau has previously said the county would prefer the road be constructed closer to Heber City.

UDOT is expected to name its preference in spring or summer.