New police presence may be coming to Midway

Midway previously contracted with the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement, but the city declined to renew the contract last fiscal year. With new budget talks in progress, Mayor Celeste Johnson said the city wants to establish a new plan for everyday law enforcement.

“If we’re going to budget for some additional patrolling again, we need to plan for it now,” she said.

In the past year, the sheriff's office has still been providing emergency response services to Midway. But Johnson said she wants Midway to have a police force of its own, through a contract with either Heber City Police or the county sheriff.

“We are looking at having our own police car that’s Midway City-branded,” she said. “They would wear the uniform specific to Midway City, a badge specific to Midway City… We would like to create an environment where the community feels like, ‘Yeah, we have our own police.’”

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and the Heber City Police Department will both present options during Midway’s work meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.

Johnson said a Midway Police contract would not begin before July 1.