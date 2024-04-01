© 2024 KPCW

Man flown to hospital after Wasatch County snowmobile crash

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 1, 2024 at 4:38 PM MDT
Wasatch County Search and Rescue
Search and Rescue teams evacuated a man by helicopter from rural Wasatch County.

A man required evacuation by helicopter after he crashed his snowmobile in rural Wasatch County Sunday, March 31.

The 59-year-old man was snowmobiling in the mountains east of Heber midday Sunday when he crashed. It happened near West Fork Duchesne River, about 20 miles from Heber City.

Search and Rescue teams, Wasatch Fire and Intermountain Life Flight responded to the scene. Because the site of the crash was remote and the man was injured, rescue teams called in a medical helicopter to fly the man out.

On Monday, Wasatch County Search and Rescue did not immediately respond to requests for additional information about the cause of the crash and the man’s condition.
