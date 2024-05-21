A beloved teen remembered at Wasatch High School graduation

Wasatch High School's May 16th graduation was full of the traditional pomp and circumstance: valedictorians spoke, a fight song was sung and diplomas were awarded as graduation caps--and seniors--were launched.

But hidden in the revelry was a beautiful, quiet tribute.

Cowell family

Titus Cowell was a gifted artist, an accomplished athlete, an actor and member of the National Honor Society and high school chamber choir. He should have walked with the class of 2024 but died unexpectedly April of 2022 at age 16.

The day before graduation, his mom Sylvia said Principal Kelly and two staff members visited their family. “They dropped off those flowers and a card. A very kind card and a lei. And they just wanted to say that they love and remember Titus and just wanted us to know that they were thinking of us and they really care.”

At first, Sylvia planned to take the lei to Titus’ grave but instead asked his best friend Spencer Allred to wear it at graduation. Allred described Titus as outgoing, confident and funny. He said they loved doing Parkour together and Titus wasn’t afraid of anything.

“I wanted Titus to be there really badly. He should have been there," said Allred. "It felt really personal. And it felt a really good connection between me and her. And how our friendship was special to me and she knew that, too. She wanted me to participate in his memory and I thought that was very sweet and kind. It meant a lot to me. I was very proud of wearing that lei.”

Cowell family Titus and Tim

Titus was homeschooled until ninth grade and his dad Tim said he was shocked when 600 people showed up at the funeral. His parents said he was like a kid in a candy store at WHS where he seized every opportunity presented to him.

“He did more than we knew because since his passing so many people have come to us and shared things like this one girl came just last week and she said he had no idea what an impact he had on our entire student body," said Tim. "Of course, we didn't know that until after. So it's been amazing to watch all the letters roll in and all the personal testimonies roll in.”

Titus was also in JROTC and Tim said a cadet recently told him his son was tasked with painting and designing a Blackjack-themed tile on the classroom ceiling.

“But he didn't finish it because he was just behind and then he passed away so it was never finished," said Tim. "And that's another story that this girl told us that we didn't know. And that is that they guard that tile. It's never to be finished, because they want to leave it the way it is in honor of Titus.”