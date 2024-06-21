Intermountain expands Heber Valley Specialty Clinic to increase patient access

To support the Heber Valley’s growing population, Intermountain Health has remodeled and expanded its Heber Valley Specialty Clinic. Patients will now have access to ear, nose and throat care as well as sleep medicine and neurosurgery specialists. A urologist will also join the clinic later this summer.

Cardiology and pain management services will move from the hospital to the clinic, on the same campus, E.1500 South in Heber. Both services will have extended hours to provide care more than just two days a week. Cardiology will also now be able to do echocardiograms and stress echoes.

Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital President Si Hutt said the expanded clinic will allow patients to get the care they need right in Wasatch County.

“When we did their major expansion about five years ago, we added a lot of primary care room, but we weren't able to add additional space for our specialists,” he said. “So we've tripled the size of our specialty clinic, and that'll give a lot better access for individuals.”

Arlene and Ennis Hutchinson, who have lived in Timber Lakes for over 20 years, attended the ribbon cutting for the new specialty clinic. Arlene said it was difficult to get medical care in the 2000s when she and Ennis moved to the area. But with Heber Valley Hospital expansions, things have gotten much easier.

“Before when we have to drive to Park City, that's a 40-minute drive over and a 40-minute drive back. And if you are in any pain or anything, then it's very hard,” Arlene said. “When it's here in the valley, it makes it so convenient, it feels like we are more important now.”

Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson and Midway Council member Lisa Orme also attended the ribbon cutting. Orme said there are a lot of retired Midway residents who have to drive out of the Heber Valley to get medical support.

“With the expansion and some of the things they’ve opened up, they will be able to stay in the community and not have to drive out to Salt Lake or Provo to get the services that they are really needing,” she said.

Intermountain plans to continue expanding the Heber Valley Hospital and recruit more physicians as the Wasatch Back grows.