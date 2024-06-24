Candidates pour thousands of dollars into Wasatch County assessor race

In races for county government and school board positions, local candidates have released their first round of financial disclosures.

The county assessor’s race has the highest spending of any local election on the ballot.

Republican Bob Adams has outspent every other local candidate combined, pouring upwards of $14,000 into his campaign. That sum includes more than $4,000 worth of mailers, $4,000 in catering and over $700 on ads in the Wasatch Wave.

Fellow Republican Todd Griffin, the current assessor, reported just under $2,500 in campaign expenses, mostly for signs, banners and a website.

Four seats on the Wasatch County Council will be on November’s ballot.

Former Midway Mayor Colleen Bonner and retired Marine and firefighter Nick Lopez are facing off in Tuesday’s Republican primary for an at-large seat. Whoever wins will be uncontested in the general election: three others withdrew or were eliminated.

Bonner has spent about $2,400 on signs and campaign ads. Lopez has spent around $3,000 on his campaign, making his the most expensive county council bid.

Republican incumbent Kendall Crittenden is running for a sixth term on county council against Libertarian Jami Hewlett and United Utah’s Tori Broughton. Neither Crittenden nor Hewlett has reported campaign expenses, while Broughton has invested $600 in the race.

Republican incumbent Mark Nelson is seeking another term against Democratic challenger Sherrie Bercuson. Neither candidate has spent any money on the election.

Spencer Park, a third Republican incumbent on the council, is running unopposed and has no spending to report.

The county recorder, treasurer and surveyor are all running unopposed, and no one has disclosed any expenses.

Six candidates are on the ballot for three nonpartisan school board seats. Heber Community Alliance for Main Street director Tom Stone, Midway resident Brad Ehlert and incumbent Kim Dickerson haven’t spent anything on their campaigns so far. Incumbent Marianne Allen has spent a little over $300 on a campaign website, and Breanne Dedrickson spent around $360, mostly on campaign flyers. Retired BYU professor Randall Lund has run the most expensive race for school board, with $2,600 invested in flyers, yard signs and other campaigning.

Candidates’ next financial disclosure before the general election is due at the end of September.

The general election is Nov. 5.