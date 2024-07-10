Multi-million-dollar Wasatch County Justice Center expansion to add courtrooms, increase parking

The justice center includes the Fourth District Court, the county justice court, the sheriff's office and the county jail.

It’s located near the Heber Valley Hospital on U.S. 40 just south of downtown Heber.

On Tuesday, July 10, the Heber City Planning Commission discussed an application to expand the justice center.

If approved, plans call for the site to be significantly larger, as city planning consultant Aubrey Larsen told the commission.

“Total acreage is 16.22 acres, existing building footprint of 45,690 feet,” she said. “The expansion will increase that size by 19,885 square feet for a total of 65,575 square feet.”

The expansion will renovate existing facilities and add new courtrooms and attorneys’ offices to the building. It will also add additional parking and access to the justice center.

The planning commission approved the application and a conditional use permit, required because of the size of the property. Next, plans will be discussed by city engineers, including specifics such as weed control and water rights.

During the most recent budgeting process, Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau said the county expects to spend about $10 million on the expansion project. The state will contribute millions more because it uses space in the building for the Fourth District Court.