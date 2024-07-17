© 2024 KPCW

Deepak Chopra to speak at Ameyalli groundbreaking Friday

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 17, 2024 at 2:34 PM MDT
Renderings show plans for the wellness-themed Ameyalli resort under construction in Midway.
Courtesy Kristen Skladd
Renderings show plans for the wellness-themed Ameyalli resort under construction in Midway.

Celebrity wellness influencer Deepak Chopra will make an appearance in Midway Friday, July 19.

Chopra is visiting the valley for a ceremonial groundbreaking on the latest phase of the Ameyalli resort.

The wellness-focused resort is located at approximately 800 North 200 East in Midway. It’s inspired by Chopra’s teachings.

The Midway City Council granted final approval to the plans Tuesday night, July 16.

Developer Chuck Heath said the groundbreaking for the second and final phase of construction will be held Friday afternoon at the resort for invited guests, including local leaders.

The second phase includes two dozen cottage units, 80 hotel rooms and a Well-Being Center that will feature restaurants, a spa and more.

Heath said Chopra will give remarks at the event.

“He’ll speak, and then we’ll have hopefully an announcement to make in terms of the firm we’re hiring to manage the hotel,” he said.

Heath added he’s hoping to finalize plans for the resort’s restaurant in time for Friday’s event as well. He said the restaurateur has been involved in numerous Michelin-star restaurants.

“It’s a pretty nationally known figure,” he said. “So, his ability to bring a culinary experience to Midway will be the first, we think, in the state of Utah.”

Guests will also be able to tour a model home during Friday’s event.

Heath said several homes at Ameyalli will be ready by August 1, although it will be up to two years before the entire resort is complete.
Tags
Wasatch County Midway
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler