Afternoon storms bring heavy rain, wind and hail to Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Matt Sampson
Published August 12, 2024 at 5:00 PM MDT
Large hail in Heber City.
A series of scattered microbursts raced across Wasatch County Monday afternoon bringing with them strong winds and heavy rain and hail.

After a recent spate of dry, hot weather, heavy rainfall from scattered thunderstorms and high winds surprised many across the Wasatch Back Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service warned that gusty and erratic microburst winds in excess of 58 mph could impact Wasatch and Summit counties.

Many KPCW listeners flocked to our social media pages to share images of heavy rain and large hail.

Listener Colby Livingston and his wife Marlene shared pictures of quarter-sized hail from the Heber City area.

Some locals embraced the chaotic weather with listener Kahri Simpson sharing a photo of two young women navigating their flooded street on kayaks.

Residents navigate flooded streets on kayaks after heavy rainfall in Heber.
The quick-moving storm brought such heavy amounts of hail in some areas that many commented that it looked like it was snowing in August.

Heavy hail after August thunderstorm.
The NWS advised securing outdoor items such as trampolines and furniture until the weather has passed.

Wasatch County
Matt Sampson
KPCW Digital Specialist
See stories by Matt Sampson