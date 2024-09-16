© 2024 KPCW

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley to hold hiring event

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 16, 2024 at 3:55 PM MDT
Construction on the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley began in June 2023, the hotel is expected to open in Nov. 2024.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
The Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, part of the resort’s East Village expansion, is slated to open in November this year, but first, the hotel needs workers.

With nearly 400 guest rooms, 55 residences and 30,000 square feet of meeting space, the hotel’s general manager Anthony Duggan says they are looking to hire about 200 employees to staff the entire hotel.

“We're looking at front of house employees from front office and Bellman, bartenders and servers, to the back of house team as well the heart of the house that really keeps the hotel running, our housekeepers, our culinary team, our stewards, as well as engineers and security.”

The Grand Hyatt Deer Valley will host a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those interested to learn about the hotel’s available jobs.

Duggan says there will also be interview and application opportunities at the job fair.

Deer Valley announced three lifts will spin on the Expanded Excellence terrain for the 2024/25 season with six more chairlifts opening the following year.

The Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, which is located on U.S. Highway 40 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir, is already taking hotel reservations beginning Nov. 20, 2024.
