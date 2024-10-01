Wasatch County Sheriff searches for Jeep involved in homicide

The sheriff's office said investigators are looking for a Jeep, possibly a Jeep Gladiator or a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The search continues after Hideout resident Patrick Hayes was killed in a road rage incident late Sept. 25 at the Ross Creek day use area.

Investigators said Hayes left Midvale about 9:30 p.m. and drove toward his home in a blue Volkswagen Taos. At about 11:15, video from the entrance to the state park shows his vehicle stop and the Jeep stop behind him.

Hayes approached the Jeep and confronted the driver. An occupant of the vehicle shot Hayes before the Jeep left the scene.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact law enforcement at (435) 654-1411.

Investigators also ask people in that area to review any home security camera footage from that night for vehicles that fit these descriptions.