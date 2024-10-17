Wasatch County Library to host Sages and Seekers program

The initiative began nationwide in 2010 with the goal of connecting teens with older adults to cultivate cross-generational relationships that expand understanding and support networks.

It first came to the Wasatch Back last spring, with a class at the Park City Library, in partnership with Live Like Sam.

The nonprofit’s program manager, Jessica Parker, said Brittnie Hecht, Park City’s former young adult librarian, tailored the curriculum to meet local needs.

KPCW Local News Hour Interview: Live Like Sam Programs Manager Jessica Parker on the Wasatch County Library Sages and Seekers Program Listen • 11:18

“We've played around with the curriculum as well, just to adapt it for our communities here," she said. "It is a program that connects seekers, who are teens between 14 and 19, and sages who are adults, 60 years and older.”

The Wasatch County Library is rolling out its Sages and Seekers program for the first time this year. It will be based in Heber where Hecht is now the youth librarian.

The class meets weekly at the library from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for eight weeks.

Interested adults, 60 and older, must apply by Friday and are required to attend one of two Q&A and expectations meetings, on Oct. 21 or 22, before they can join the program.

The application form can be found here.