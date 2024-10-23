Wasatch County: North Fields doesn’t meet requirements to become new town

A group of property owners in the North Fields applied to become a town at the beginning of September.

Mark Wilson, the primary sponsor of the application, has said the group wanted to form a town in part to have a say in the Heber Valley bypass route and to protect the valley’s water supply.

But on Monday, Oct. 21, the county clerk determined the group didn’t meet the requirements to move forward with the incorporation process.

According to a letter from clerk-auditor Joey Granger, the area is owned by too many corporations and not enough private residents.

Under Utah law, the application needs to be signed by individuals who own at least 10% of the land in the proposed town. The North Fields group didn’t meet that requirement.

If approved, the town would have encompassed 3,300 acres from state Route 113 to the intersection of U.S. 40 and River Road.

The application now goes to the lieutenant governor’s office to make a final determination on the proposed new town.

The county’s decision comes after the Utah Department of Transportation said, after numerous delays, none of the proposed bypass routes will now be sufficient to mitigate traffic in Wasatch County. Several of those proposed routes went through the North Fields.