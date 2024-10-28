Election 2024: Wasatch Back candidates, issues, voter info

The guide is your one-stop resource for voter information for Summit and Wasatch counties. The guide includes information on local candidates including county council and school board races as well as those running for state and congressional offices.

Early, in-person voting for Summit County begins Oct. 31 at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville and the Summit County Library at Kimball Junction.

Election Day in-person voting will be at Coalville City Hall, the Summit County Library in Kamas, the Summit County Library in Kimball Junction and Park City Hall/Marsac building from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Early voting for Wasatch County begins Oct. 29 at the Senior Citizen Center in Heber.

Election Day in person voting will also be at the Senior Citizen Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4 or delivered to a drop box by Nov. 5 before 8 p.m. Hours vary so check the county clerk’s website before you go.



Summit County Council candidates took part in a candidate forum on on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The forum was a partnership between KPCW, The Park Record, the Park City Community Foundation and the Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

The four candidates running in contested races discussed how to manage growth and the Summit County budget.

Watch the Summit County Council forum here:

KPCW, The Park Record and the Park City Community Foundation partnered to help voters get to know school board candidates in Summit County’s three school districts - North Summit, South Summit and Park City - Oct. 14.

Residents heard first from North Summit, then South Summit and finally Park City candidates about each districts' most pressing issues.

Watch the school boards forum here:

Eastern Summit County school board candidates talked about employee retention and Cedar Crest Village.

Then, Park City School Board candidates discussed the need for more transparency and community involvement.



The Heber Leadership Academy and the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a pair of debates Oct. 17, so Wasatch County voters could get to know candidates for county council and the state House of Representatives.

Grace Doerfler / KPCW From left, Wasatch County Council candidates Kendall Crittenden, Tori Broughton, Sherrie Bercuson and Mark Nelson participate in a debate.

The debates – one hour each for the county and state contests – covered a range of topics, from transportation and the role of local government to the cost of living and more.

Heber City’s Community Alliance for Main Street also hosted a forum for Seat D candidates Sept. 26. Seat D represents most Heber residents.

Wasatch County Council candidates Tori Broughton and Kendall Crittenden shared their ideas with the community including their visions for downtown Heber.



Same-day voter registration and how to track your ballot

Same-day, in-person voter registration is available on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Visit vote.utah.gov for more Utah voter information including how to track your ballot and receive ballot notifications.