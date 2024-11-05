© 2024 KPCW

Five people injured in US 40 head-on crash in Wasatch County

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:25 PM MST
An eastbound red Jeep Liberty collided head-on with a red Honda C-RV on U.S. 40 in Daniels Canyon near milepost 34 Nov. 5, 2024. Amid the snowstorm, the Jeep crossed the undivided median and hit the CRV. Five people went to the hospital. A passenger in the CRV was in critical condition. Four others had non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Highway 40 in Daniels Canyon was closed for hours Tuesday after a head-on collision just before 9 a.m.

The Utah Highway Patrol said roads were snowy and slick when an eastbound red Jeep Liberty collided with a red Honda C-RV on U.S. 40 in Daniels Canyon near milepost 34.

The Jeep crossed the undivided median and hit the C-RV head-on.

Five people went to the hospital. A passenger in the C-RV was in critical condition. Four others had non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews cleared the crash and reopened westbound lanes around noon Nov. 5.

Wasatch County traffic
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta