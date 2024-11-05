Five people injured in US 40 head-on crash in Wasatch County
U.S. Highway 40 in Daniels Canyon was closed for hours Tuesday after a head-on collision just before 9 a.m.
The Utah Highway Patrol said roads were snowy and slick when an eastbound red Jeep Liberty collided with a red Honda C-RV on U.S. 40 in Daniels Canyon near milepost 34.
The Jeep crossed the undivided median and hit the C-RV head-on.
Five people went to the hospital. A passenger in the C-RV was in critical condition. Four others had non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews cleared the crash and reopened westbound lanes around noon Nov. 5.