Five people injured in US 40 head-on crash in Wasatch County

The Utah Highway Patrol said roads were snowy and slick when an eastbound red Jeep Liberty collided with a red Honda C-RV on U.S. 40 in Daniels Canyon near milepost 34.

Utah Department of Transportation

The Jeep crossed the undivided median and hit the C-RV head-on.

Five people went to the hospital. A passenger in the C-RV was in critical condition. Four others had non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews cleared the crash and reopened westbound lanes around noon Nov. 5.