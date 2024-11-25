Wasatch County home listed for $65M sells for 'record price'

Though he said he’s unable to comment on the price or buyer, listing agent Paul Benson said the deal left both parties happy.

“The seller is very excited that the buyer is a family that will actually use all the amenities that the home was created for,” he said. “We are thrilled.”

The Wall Street Journal reported the home “sold in the high $50 million range,” which, if accurate, aligns with Benson’s claim of a broken record.

Previously, the highest amount paid for a single-family home in Utah was set in 2022 when someone paid $41.7 million for a furnished house in The Colony at White Pine Canyon, at Park City Mountain.

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.