Heber City Police reminds residents to lock cars

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:16 PM MDT
Heber City Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after a recent increase in burglaries in the area.

The department said the best way to protect yourself from car thefts is to lock your vehicles, even when parked in the driveway.

The department said residents should remove bags, electronics and loose change from cars or hide them before leaving the vehicle.

If possible, Heber Police said to park in well-lit areas when possible to make it harder for thieves to work unnoticed.

Officers ask residents to be on the lookout and to contact the department if you can help identify the thieves.
