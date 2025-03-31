Heber City Council drafting rules for backcountry trails

When a paid trail manager for the Jordanelle Ridge trails followed a couple of kids who were on their way to ride their motorcycles on the dirt trails behind their homes, he called the cops. Earlier, he had seen the damage that motorcycles had done to the trails. But when an officer arrived, he was told that there was nothing on the books to be enforced.

Right now, only state laws can be enforced in Heber City. State law requires that motorcycle riders must be at least 16 and licensed to ride on public streets in order to access the trails. Those under 14 must be under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian when riding an electric bike.

In Utah, electric motorcycles are classified as motorcycles and need to be registered when operated on public lands and roads.

Mia Yue, the executive director of Wasatch Trails Foundation, said it’s been an ongoing problem.

“The biggest challenge is that there are multiple access points for that trail system,” she said. “We went and looked at that zone with a police officer and found maybe six, seven or eight different areas that people could be accessing that trail system. So, our biggest challenge right now is that there isn't a designated trail head where we can have clear signage to inform people what the rules are on that trail system.”

This is the first soft surface trail system within Heber City limits, so Yue said there is no code regulating what happens on the trails. While Class 1 e-bikes [pedal-assist and no throttle] are allowed, she said Class 2 and 3 e-bikes and motorized dirt bikes are not.

Yue is working with Heber City officials now to draft code language for the Heber City Council to consider.

“Our challenge moving forward is just ensuring that we can help Heber City, educate Heber City, the police department, and all move forward together, which we are making progress right now,” she said. “The foundation is currently working on writing the code to be enforced, saying which class of e-bike is allowed on what area.”

The goal is to have the newly drafted code before the city council at its meeting April 15.

Yue said the group will also be working to put up new signage in the area to inform everyone about what is and isn’t allowed on the trails.