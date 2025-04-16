Hideout mayor resigns due to health issues

Rubin was mayor for over seven years. He was first elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2021.

In a statement shared Wednesday, April 16, Rubin said his resignation comes as the result of health issues and wished the town “continued success.”

The town will now embark on a search for someone to fill the seat through the end of this year. Voters will elect a new mayor in November.

Meanwhile, Councilmember Chris Baier will serve as mayor pro tempore – mayor “for the time being” – until mid-May.

Hideout residents interested in serving as interim mayor must submit their names to the town recorder by May 8. The town council will publicly interview the candidates and vote on Rubin’s replacement during a special meeting May 12.

During Rubin’s tenure, the young community east of the Jordanelle Reservoir has seen continued growth and extensive construction.

It’s made plans to build a permanent fire station to improve emergency response times in the community.

Hideout also annexed 350 acres of Richardson Flat in Summit County after a yearslong tussle between the two jurisdictions. Rubin advocated for the controversial annexation, filed during a brief change in state law in 2020, saying it was a rare chance for the town to “gain a voice that cannot be ignored.”

Rubin wasn’t available for comment Wednesday.