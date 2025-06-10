UDOT to share bypass update with Wasatch County Council, meet with landowners

The transportation department plans to announce the preferred route this fall for the road intended to mitigate traffic on Heber’s Main Street.

At the county council meeting Wednesday, UDOT will tell leaders about its progress in refining the route options.

It will share how it’s weighing a mix of priorities as it prepares for a decision, including connections to local roads, conflict points with other infrastructure and utilities, stormwater management and more.

One option would keep traffic on U.S. 40 until 900 North, then direct vehicles west of downtown before reconnecting to U.S. 189 south of Heber.

The other would construct a bypass through the North Fields from Potters Lane to U.S. 189.

Both routes would also include some frontage roads for local traffic and paved paths for runners and bikers. UDOT has already decided the bypass will use free-flow intersections, essentially on-ramps and overpasses rather than traffic lights, to access the highway.

At Wednesday’s meeting, UDOT will detail what some key intersections could look like, including 900 North and College Way.

UDOT regional spokesperson Wyatt Woolley said department representatives are also meeting personally with property owners whose land could be partially or fully acquired, depending on which route is chosen.

Nearly two dozen landowners could be directly affected by UDOT’s plans, according to information the agency shared in March about the routes still under consideration.