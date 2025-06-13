© 2025 KPCW

Heber officials ask residents to be vigilant as skatepark reopens

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 13, 2025 at 4:03 PM MDT
Wasatch County Skate Park at Heber's Southfield Park.
Wasatch County Park and Recreation
Wasatch County Skate Park at Heber's Southfield Park.

The Heber skatepark will reopen Monday, June 16 with fresh new features and late night skating opportunities.

With assistance from Wasatch County TAP Tax funding, county parks and recreation crews laid more than 150 yards of concrete and installed new features just in time for summer.

The county will also turn the lights back on to allow skating until 10 p.m.

The parks and rec team is asking residents to stay vigilant after vandalism incidents in April of 2024 forced officials to close the park indefinitely.

Recreation officials also want the community to report any suspicious activity to local authorities.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
