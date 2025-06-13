Heber officials ask residents to be vigilant as skatepark reopens

With assistance from Wasatch County TAP Tax funding, county parks and recreation crews laid more than 150 yards of concrete and installed new features just in time for summer.

The county will also turn the lights back on to allow skating until 10 p.m.

The parks and rec team is asking residents to stay vigilant after vandalism incidents in April of 2024 forced officials to close the park indefinitely .

Recreation officials also want the community to report any suspicious activity to local authorities.