Horse sells for record-breaking $1.7 million at Heber auction

The blue roan filly was bred for team roping , a timed rodeo competition event that features a steer and two mounted riders.

Once the steer enters the arena from a chute, one rider ropes the animal’s horns and the other its back legs as fast as possible.

The Team Roping Journal reports the horse has champion blood.

Her father, Stevie Rey Von, is a National Cutting Horse Association Futurity Champion who earned nearly $421,000 in his career. His offspring have garnered almost $18 million in prize money.

One of the horse’s trainers, Miles Baker, said the sale is significant because it shows rope horses are catching up.

He said, “cutting and barrels have been selling high-dollar horses for years… there’s never been a better time to be in team roping.”

Complete sale results are not yet available for the Heber auction, but another 3-year-old horse sold for $300,000 in Lot 1 of the auction.

The most expensive horse ever sold was a race horse named Fusaichi Pegasus who went for $70 million in 2000.