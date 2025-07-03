Strawberry River receives $86K to improve fishing experience

More than 40 waterbodies and two mountain areas in Utah are part of the Blue Ribbon Fisheries program. An advisory council selects improvement projects each year to help maintain quality fishing experiences in these areas.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reports one of the highest-funded projects is in Wasatch County; the Strawberry River Restoration project received $86,000.

Utah teams have been working to restore habitat on the Strawberry River after it was damaged by the Dollar Ridge Fire in 2018.

The project is now in its third phase. This phase will focus on the Simmons Ranch area of the river and aims to reduce erosion, reconnect the floodplain and provide more aquatic habitat for fish.

The Strawberry River project will be completed throughout the 2025-2026 fiscal year. All projects are funded through annual fishing license sales.

