UDOT to discuss US 40 safety barriers at Heber open house

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 8, 2025 at 6:40 PM MDT
Highway 40 in Heber City near River Road on July 8, 2025.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Highway 40 in Heber City near River Road on July 8, 2025.

The Utah Department of Transportation wants to put concrete barriers on U.S. Highway 40 north of Heber City.

The goal of the project is to improve safety between River Road and 1200 North. Residents can meet with UDOT officials at an open house July 17 to share their thoughts and get more information.

It’s at the Wasatch County Senior Citizen Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

UDOT also wants to hear from residents through a community survey open until July 31.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
