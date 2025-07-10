New UDOT Heber Valley bypass maps show local traffic flow

The Utah Department of Transportation has identified two options for its Heber Valley Corridor project, often called the Heber bypass.

One option would keep traffic on U.S. 40 until 900 North, then direct vehicles west of downtown before reconnecting to U.S. 189 south of Heber City. The other would construct a bypass through the North Fields from Potters Lane to U.S. 189.

Both routes also include frontage roads for local traffic and paved paths for runners and bikers. UDOT has already decided the bypass will use free-flow intersections, essentially on-ramps and overpasses rather than traffic lights, to access the highway.

In its monthly council update Wednesday, UDOT’s Craig Hancock said mailers were sent to land and property owners who could be impacted by the project. Many have called and scheduled meetings to discuss questions.

Hancock said UDOT also met with the North Fields Irrigation Board.

“Had, I thought, a very productive meeting,” he said. “Talked about their concerns about water and access to water and water quality. Talked about the importance of the North fields to their businesses and operations.”

Hancock also shared new renderings and comparisons of the options that show the proposed locations of bridges and frontage roads.

Both routes would add what UDOT calls “tight diamond interchanges” to north U.S. 40. Those are closely spaced intersections with signals where freeway ramps meet crossroads.

Both would also have a “single point urban interchange” at state Route 113, allowing opposing left turns to occur at the same time.

On 1300 South, a bridge will be built over 3000 West and at U.S. 189 and Daniels Road.

Industrial Parkway would not have a bridge and would only allow right turn entrances and exits. Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco was concerned locals would prefer to have a bridge.

“They're really going to resent not having the free flow of traffic that they've been used to for decades and decades,” she said. “And I wish you would consider a bridge there.”

Hancock said locals will be able to give more in-depth feedback once the project's Environmental Impact Study draft is released this fall. A final study is expected to be released in Spring 2026.