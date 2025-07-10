© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New UDOT Heber Valley bypass maps show local traffic flow

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 10, 2025 at 5:05 PM MDT
Traffic on U.S. Highway 40 in Heber City on July 8, 2025.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Traffic on U.S. Highway 40 in Heber City on July 8, 2025.

The Wasatch County Council got its first look at how locals might navigate around the proposed Heber Valley bypass routes. It will connect U.S. Highway 40 with U.S. Route 18.

The Utah Department of Transportation has identified two options for its Heber Valley Corridor project, often called the Heber bypass.

One option would keep traffic on U.S. 40 until 900 North, then direct vehicles west of downtown before reconnecting to U.S. 189 south of Heber City. The other would construct a bypass through the North Fields from Potters Lane to U.S. 189.

Both routes also include frontage roads for local traffic and paved paths for runners and bikers. UDOT has already decided the bypass will use free-flow intersections, essentially on-ramps and overpasses rather than traffic lights, to access the highway.

In its monthly council update Wednesday, UDOT’s Craig Hancock said mailers were sent to land and property owners who could be impacted by the project. Many have called and scheduled meetings to discuss questions.

Hancock said UDOT also met with the North Fields Irrigation Board.

“Had, I thought, a very productive meeting,” he said. “Talked about their concerns about water and access to water and water quality. Talked about the importance of the North fields to their businesses and operations.” 

Hancock also shared new renderings and comparisons of the options that show the proposed locations of bridges and frontage roads.

Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
1 of 4  — UDOT Heber bypass tight diamond.png
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
Utah Department of Transportation
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
2 of 4  — UDOT Heber bypass SPUI.png
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
Utah Department of Transportation
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
3 of 4  — UDOT Heber bypass local road crossing.png
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
Utah Department of Transportation
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
4 of 4  — UDOT Heber bypass flyover.png
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
Utah Department of Transportation

Both routes would add what UDOT calls “tight diamond interchanges” to north U.S. 40. Those are closely spaced intersections with signals where freeway ramps meet crossroads.

Both would also have a “single point urban interchange” at state Route 113, allowing opposing left turns to occur at the same time.

On 1300 South, a bridge will be built over 3000 West and at U.S. 189 and Daniels Road.

Industrial Parkway would not have a bridge and would only allow right turn entrances and exits. Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco was concerned locals would prefer to have a bridge.

“They're really going to resent not having the free flow of traffic that they've been used to for decades and decades,”  she said. “And I wish you would consider a bridge there.”

Hancock said locals will be able to give more in-depth feedback once the project's Environmental Impact Study draft is released this fall. A final study is expected to be released in Spring 2026.

Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
1 of 5  — UDOT Heber bypass access and connectivity 1300 south.png
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
Utah Department of Transportation
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
2 of 5  — UDOT Heber bypass access and connectivity 1300 south local flow 2.png
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
Utah Department of Transportation
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
3 of 5  — UDOT Heber bypass access and connectivity 1300 south local flow.png
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
Utah Department of Transportation
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
4 of 5  — UDOT Heber bypass access and connectivity 1300 south local flow 4.png
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
Utah Department of Transportation
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
5 of 5  — UDOT Heber bypass access and connectivity 1300 south local flow 3.png
Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement assets.
Utah Department of Transportation

Tags
Wasatch County Heber Valley Bypass
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller