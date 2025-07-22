Heber City Council candidate withdraws from race

There’s one less candidate in the race for seats on the Heber City Council.

City election did not give a reason for Royall’s decision to leave the race. He currently serves as an alternate on the Heber City Planning Commission.

Municipal election ballots were sent to voters in Wasatch and Summit counties Tuesday, July 22.

That means Royall’s name will still appear on the ballot, but no votes cast for him will be counted.

There are now eight Heber City Council candidates running for two open seats.

The primary election is Aug. 12. Mail-in ballots must be in the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on the day of the election. The field will then be narrowed down to four candidates before the municipal election on Nov. 4.