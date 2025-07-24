© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch Back Art Festival returns to Heber Pioneer Day weekend

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 24, 2025 at 2:17 PM MDT
Samuel Burt explains how he mixes colors to William Bush at the first annual Wasatch Back Art Festival.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Samuel Burt explains how he mixes colors to William Bush at the first annual Wasatch Back Art Festival.

The second annual Wasatch Back Art Festival returns to Heber City Friday, July 25, to Sunday, July 27.

More than 50 artists and vendors will be at Heber’s Main Street Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Artists will display and sell all kinds of art, from acrylic and watercolor paintings to metalwork to pottery.

Johnny and Sherry Adolphson started the free festival last year. They run a fine art landscape photography business in the Heber Valley and wanted to create new opportunities for local artists to showcase their work.
