Wasatch County cuts ribbon on newest paved trail

The path is part of the Utah Department of Transportation’s Utah Trail Network , which will connect the state through a network of paved trails.

The state Route 113 trail will connect Tate Lane to Midway’s Main Street.

It is one of 13 trails to get a portion of the $95 million in grants UDOT awarded in 2024.

UDOT also plans to build about 2 miles of paved trail from the Train Depot in Heber to 1200 South. It also has plans for an $8 million trail that follows the existing Heber Valley Railroad line.