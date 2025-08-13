Wasatch County cuts ribbon on newest paved trail
A new paved trail in Midway is now open for Wasatch Back recreationalists.
The path is part of the Utah Department of Transportation’s Utah Trail Network, which will connect the state through a network of paved trails.
The state Route 113 trail will connect Tate Lane to Midway’s Main Street.
It is one of 13 trails to get a portion of the $95 million in grants UDOT awarded in 2024.
UDOT also plans to build about 2 miles of paved trail from the Train Depot in Heber to 1200 South. It also has plans for an $8 million trail that follows the existing Heber Valley Railroad line.