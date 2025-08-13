© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch County cuts ribbon on newest paved trail

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 13, 2025 at 3:56 PM MDT
The SR-113 Trail connects Tate Lane to Main Street in Midway.
A new paved trail in Midway is now open for Wasatch Back recreationalists.

The path is part of the Utah Department of Transportation’s Utah Trail Network, which will connect the state through a network of paved trails.

The state Route 113 trail will connect Tate Lane to Midway’s Main Street.

It is one of 13 trails to get a portion of the $95 million in grants UDOT awarded in 2024.

UDOT also plans to build about 2 miles of paved trail from the Train Depot in Heber to 1200 South. It also has plans for an $8 million trail that follows the existing Heber Valley Railroad line.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver