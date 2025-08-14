Man charged in Wasatch County stabbing deemed competent

The Eagle Mountain resident was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck “at least six times” at a Wasatch County addiction recovery center May 1.

Kluser was a patient at the center.

Sheriff’s deputies say the attack came without warning and appeared to be unprovoked.

Wasatch County prosecutors charged Kluser with one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony. He’s being held in the Wasatch County Jail.

Judge Jennifer Mabey said at a competency hearing Aug.13 an evaluator assessed Kluser’s mental health and determined he can understand the charge and participate in his case as it moves through the court system.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 20.