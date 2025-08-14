© 2025 KPCW

Man charged in Wasatch County stabbing deemed competent

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published August 14, 2025 at 3:12 PM MDT
Grace Doerfler / KPCW

A 4th District Court judge said Hunter Ryan Kluser, 20, is competent and able to participate in pending court proceedings related to an attempted murder charge.

The Eagle Mountain resident was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck “at least six times” at a Wasatch County addiction recovery center May 1.

Kluser was a patient at the center.

Sheriff’s deputies say the attack came without warning and appeared to be unprovoked.

Wasatch County prosecutors charged Kluser with one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony. He’s being held in the Wasatch County Jail.

Judge Jennifer Mabey said at a competency hearing Aug.13 an evaluator assessed Kluser’s mental health and determined he can understand the charge and participate in his case as it moves through the court system.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 20.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
