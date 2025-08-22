Intergenerational Sages & Seekers returns to Wasatch County Library

Sages & Seekers invites adults 60 and older (Sages) and teens ages 13-18 (Seekers) to participate in an eight-week course that encourages cross-generational relationships.

The curriculum uses the sharing of personal stories and experiences to help participants gain new insights and understanding. The program also helps teens improve communications skills and cultivate empathy for the community’s elders.

Sages & Seekers was first offered in Spring 2024. It's a collaboration between the library and the Park City-based Live Like Sam Foundation, a nonprofit focused on mental health education and life skills to help youth lead successful lives.

Interested participants must apply for the program and attend an orientation meeting. Registration closes Sept. 19 at 3 p.m.

Classes will meet weekly on Monday nights from 5-6:30 p.m. at the library, 465 E. 1200 South in Heber City. Classes begin Sept. 22 and continue through Nov. 17.