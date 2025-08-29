Wasatch County district wants more community feedback on boundary decision

The Wasatch County School District Board of Education received an update Tuesday on work to determine how to divide students between Wasatch and Deer Creek high schools.

Deer Creek is under construction along state Route 113, just west of downtown Heber, and is set to open in fall 2026. The district already received feedback on the four boundaries being considered in a survey. Community priorities included giving students equal academic opportunities, support and extracurriculars, plus a strong school community.

Director of Student Services Eric Campbell said the boundary committee reviewed the feedback and boundary options and found some communities aren’t affected in any of the scenarios. They include the Midway, Old Mill and Heber Valley areas.

However, three community areas are affected by the scenarios: the Sawmill and Center Creek area, the area north of Timp Meadows to River Road and River Road to north of the Jordanelle.

“Whatever we do with the boundaries, there are some communities in there that have a higher potential of being affected,” Campbell said.

The boundary committee plans to host community meetings in those areas to get feedback and create a new proposal. That would then be shared with county residents to get their input.

The district is hoping to complete those items in the next couple of months so the board can approve new boundaries in October.

