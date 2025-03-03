Hideout general plan update to chart growing town’s future

The general plan was last updated in 2019, and town leaders say it’s due for revisions to reflect the changing needs of the community.

The Hideout Planning Commission and Town Council will lead the process, with a goal of finishing the update by the end of the year.

In the past six years, one major change is that Hideout has cleared all the hurdles to annex 350 acres of Richardson Flat in Summit County. It began the annexation process in 2020, when, for a period of around 100 days, state law allowed municipalities to annex county land without filing a petition or seeking permission from the county.

A years-long legal tussle between Summit County and Hideout ensued, and in June 2024, the Utah Supreme Court ruled the annexation could go forward .

Now, with the town’s boundaries expanding and construction continuing in neighborhoods east of the Jordanelle, Hideout leaders have identified half a dozen priorities for the general plan update, including anticipated population growth and what kind of housing is most needed.

Currently, the town has about 1,500 residents, roughly half of whom live in Hideout year-round.

The town will also update its land use map, including identifying places where retail and community gathering spaces could be constructed.

Hideout doesn’t have a grocery store, a gas station or other shopping. The town is still making plans for the area of Richardson Flat it’s annexing, but town administrator Jan McCosh has said the land will be used for amenities for residents.

“The town really does need gathering places,” she said. “People would like to see some neighborhood mixed use, and we need to balance that out into an overall plan for the city and decide where our commercial centers are going to be and get a strategic plan in place.”

Annexation plans and a wishlist of features to include in a town center are also on the list for the general plan update. McCosh says developers at both the northern and southern ends of Hideout frequently ask about the town’s vision for annexation.

Revisions will also cover transportation, infrastructure, recreation amenities and open space.

Planning commissioners and town councilmembers will discuss how they want to amend the general plan over the next several months. They’ll also schedule times to hear from residents about their priorities.

“Probably summer we would have some public engagement,” McCosh said. “Right now, we’re putting together a steering committee, and we’ll start reaching out for local input and some sessions where we can do open houses, and also online submissions options.”

McCosh said information about how to weigh in will also be added to the town website. Specific events for community feedback haven’t yet been announced.