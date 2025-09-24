Hideout residents invited to help shape town’s future

The town of Hideout is updating its general plan for the first time since 2019.

That’s the document that helps chart the course for future development, economic growth and government policy.

Locals can share their ideas about the direction of the town at an open house Thursday, Sept. 25, at Black Rock Mountain Resort. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m.

Topics included in the general plan update are housing, zoning, open space, infrastructure, transportation and recreation. The town will also focus on strengthening community by giving residents more ways to be engaged.

Hideout is also revisiting its annexation policy and plans for a future town center. Since 2019, the town has annexed 350 acres of Richardson Flat in Summit County. Town administrator Jan McCosh has said leaders envision primarily commercial development on the land, such as a grocery store.

More public meetings and planning sessions are expected after Thursday’s open house. To learn more about the 2019 version of Hideout’s general plan, visit the town website.