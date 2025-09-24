© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hideout residents invited to help shape town’s future

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:52 PM MDT
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

Hideout leaders want to hear from locals as they revise the general plan, the document guiding future development decisions.

The town of Hideout is updating its general plan for the first time since 2019.

That’s the document that helps chart the course for future development, economic growth and government policy.

Locals can share their ideas about the direction of the town at an open house Thursday, Sept. 25, at Black Rock Mountain Resort. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m.

Topics included in the general plan update are housing, zoning, open space, infrastructure, transportation and recreation. The town will also focus on strengthening community by giving residents more ways to be engaged.

Hideout is also revisiting its annexation policy and plans for a future town center. Since 2019, the town has annexed 350 acres of Richardson Flat in Summit County. Town administrator Jan McCosh has said leaders envision primarily commercial development on the land, such as a grocery store.

More public meetings and planning sessions are expected after Thursday’s open house. To learn more about the 2019 version of Hideout’s general plan, visit the town website.
Tags
Wasatch County Hideout
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler