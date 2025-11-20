Planned Wasatch County school to fill service gap for adults with disabilities

Transitioning to adulthood can bring challenges for young people with disabilities, who are no longer eligible for public school and some services once they turn 22.

“A lot of people are not aware of the virtual cliff that these kids drop off of at age 21,” said J.W. Davies, a dad who speaks from experience.

His son, Tate, who has Down syndrome, is 24. Davies said leaving high school – and losing the daily routine of classes and time with friends – was tough for his son.

He said when services stop, it makes it hard for young adults with cognitive or developmental disabilities to find community or retain life skills. That’s why he thinks continuing education opportunities are badly needed in the Heber Valley.

His planned school, the Aspen Center for Learning, would include classrooms, a kitchen, a gym and even some housing.

“We’re going to provide services including educational opportunities, but also just life skill building,” he said. “My son Tate has been regressing in his speech abilities, in his reading abilities, his math abilities, ever since high school was done.”

The school will be able to accommodate up to 80 students, including room for eight students who could live on campus.

Davies said he wants to offer Special Olympics, too.

He said the center aims to help adults with disabilities continue to thrive after public school.

“The only goal is to maximize individual, personal independence,” he said.

For Shana Mendenhall, the mission of the future Aspen Center is personal. She cares for her sister, who currently attends the same day program as Tate Davies.

“It’s really unique, and it’s going to be fantastic,” she said. “My sister is 45 years old, so she has been out of the public school system for 23 years. And so, to give her an opportunity to get back into an education setting where she has all of these resources at her fingertips, along with therapy and Special Olympics – it’s just incredible.”

Mendenhall said what will set the center apart will be its capacity for community.

She said her sister, who loves bowling, basketball and hanging out with her friends, will thrive if given a space to learn and build relationships.

“It’s really exciting to consider what’s going to happen as these people that we love are together every day at a place that was built just for them,” she said.

The Mendenhall family owns Lake Creek Homes and is donating general contracting for the school.

Davies estimates he’ll need around $11 million in fundraising. He and the school’s board of directors have raised over $3 million so far.

Davies’ goal is to open the school sometime in 2028. It will be east of downtown Heber. The Wasatch County Council voted on a conditional use permit for the school in April.