Wasatch County Health Department urges vaccination as local measles cases emerge

The Wasatch County Health Department announced Nov. 22 it confirmed five measles cases in local high school students.

Health department spokesperson Lana North said two other students are awaiting test results, and it’s possible more cases could surface.

“Of course we might expect to see some additional cases,” she said Monday. “However, we’ve got about a 92% vaccination rate among our high school students.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 95% of a community must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the threshold at which it’s difficult for a disease to spread.

Wasatch High School students may have been exposed to measles at school between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18, including at a school play Nov. 15.

A letter from the health department, shared by the school district with staff and families, urged anyone without two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to stay home for 21 days from the last known exposure.

Mountainland Technical College, which offers some classes to Wasatch High students, moved its Wasatch West campus classes online this week to help prevent exposure.

North said with Thanksgiving approaching, it’s critical for people who are sick to avoid spreading germs.

“This goes for any kind of sickness, not just measles,” she said. “One, be aware that measles is around, of course, but two, if you’re sick, just stay home.”

Measles is airborne and highly contagious: nine out of 10 unvaccinated people will catch the virus if exposed.

The MMR vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles after two doses. One dose is 93% effective.

Two vaccinated students are among those who have contracted the illness. North said breakthrough cases – infections in vaccinated people – can sometimes happen, but those people typically have milder symptoms.

“Their symptoms are not as severe; they’re less likely to spread it to other people,” she said.

Measles patients can experience symptoms including a high fever, a rash, a cough and more.

Anyone with measles symptoms should call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or hospital to prevent exposing others.

The disease can have life-threatening complications, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

Children under five and people who are pregnant or immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to measles.

Although some symptoms can be managed, there’s no specific treatment for measles.

North said MMR vaccines are available in Wasatch County.

“The MMR vaccine right now is available at the health department,” she said. “All the local pharmacies have it, and so do our hospitals, if anyone’s looking to get that full vaccination.”

The CDC says measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, thanks to high vaccination rates. However, 2025 has seen more than 1,700 cases nationwide, three of which have been fatal.