Locals can ask questions, share feedback this week on Heber Valley bypass plans

The online meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

It has a limit of 1,000 participants. UDOT leaders will first present details about the preferred highway route, which will bring drivers through part of the North Fields to alleviate traffic problems in the Heber Valley.

After the presentation, locals can ask questions by using the “Question and Answer” button on the meeting platform or by raising their hand.

To join the virtual meeting, visit the UDOT website and click “Join Virtual Meeting.”

People can also listen to the meeting on the phone by dialing 720-707-2699. Press *9 to “Raise Hand” if you would like to ask a question over the phone.

Questions during Tuesday’s meeting are not considered formal comments.

To make an official comment to UDOT, locals are invited to attend an in-person public hearing Wednesday, Jan. 28, at the Wasatch High School library.

The open house runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the library, where locals can stop in to ask questions and learn more.

The public hearing itself will begin at 6:30. UDOT plans for an hour but may extend the meeting if there are many speakers. Each commenter will have three minutes.

UDOT asks residents to sign up to make a comment. They’ll be asked to speak in the order their registrations were received. To register for the hearing, click here.

UDOT also says it does not guarantee that everyone will be able to speak.

Leaders will not respond to comments during Wednesday's hearing. Instead, all comments will be addressed in the final environmental impact statement, which will be published this summer.

For residents who can’t make it in person Wednesday, there are other ways to share comments with UDOT, including on the project website, via email or voicemail, or through a physical letter. For details, visit the project website.