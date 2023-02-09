Ecker Hill Middle School principal responds to student acts of discrimination with community email

According to the email, the incidents involve students using racial slurs for different groups. Jenkins said they are highly offensive and make students feel unsafe.

The principal said the behavior is pervasive and often based in ignorance and influenced by social media.

On Feb. 13 and 14, Ecker Hill administration will go over expectations and possible consequences with all students.

The Park City School District’s bullying policy ( 10001 ) states that repeated violations of harassment can lead to suspension and possibly expulsion.

Students are encouraged to report offensive language online (through this form ) or in-person through a blue sheet. School administration also has access to reports submitted through the SafeUT app .

Last year at Park City High School, the district said over 50 incidents of bigotry were recorded , including a swastika drawn on the bottom of a desk in a Jewish teacher’s classroom.

Jenkins’ full email can be found below.