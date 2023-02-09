© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Ecker Hill Middle School principal responds to student acts of discrimination with community email

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST
ecker_hill_middle_school.jpg
Michelle Deininger
/
Ecker Hill Middle School.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, Ecker Hill Middle School Principal Amy Jenkins said all students will go through bullying training following 25 reported incidents of discrimination and racism at school.

According to the email, the incidents involve students using racial slurs for different groups. Jenkins said they are highly offensive and make students feel unsafe.

The principal said the behavior is pervasive and often based in ignorance and influenced by social media.

On Feb. 13 and 14, Ecker Hill administration will go over expectations and possible consequences with all students.

The Park City School District’s bullying policy (10001) states that repeated violations of harassment can lead to suspension and possibly expulsion.

Students are encouraged to report offensive language online (through this form) or in-person through a blue sheet. School administration also has access to reports submitted through the SafeUT app.

Last year at Park City High School, the district said over 50 incidents of bigotry were recorded, including a swastika drawn on the bottom of a desk in a Jewish teacher’s classroom.

Jenkins’ full email can be found below.

Tags
Park City Park City School District
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta