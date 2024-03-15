© 2024 KPCW

Parkites stand atop 2024 Dew Tour podium

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 15, 2024 at 12:51 PM MDT
Hall at the 2021 Visa Big Air competition in Steamboat, Colorado.
U.S. Ski Team
Two Park City athletes recently made the podium at the 2024 Dew Tour Streetstyle competition at Colorado’s Copper Mountain.

Streetstyle, a version of freestyle skiing and snowboarding, occurs either in or near urban areas.

This year’s course had four sections of rails and jumps across three rounds.

Parkite Alex Hall earned the judge’s respect with a switch 270 but it all came down to the final round when Colby Stevenson, Tucker Fitzsimons and Hall battled it out for the top spot.

Stevenson, another local skier, secured the top spot, making the podium a repeat of last year’s events with Fitzimons in second and Hall in third.
Park City Winter Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
