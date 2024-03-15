Parkites stand atop 2024 Dew Tour podium

Streetstyle, a version of freestyle skiing and snowboarding, occurs either in or near urban areas.

This year’s course had four sections of rails and jumps across three rounds.

Parkite Alex Hall earned the judge’s respect with a switch 270 but it all came down to the final round when Colby Stevenson, Tucker Fitzsimons and Hall battled it out for the top spot.

Stevenson, another local skier, secured the top spot, making the podium a repeat of last year’s events with Fitzimons in second and Hall in third.