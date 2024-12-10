KPCW Media Submission Terms and Conditions

The User, for good and valuable consideration received, grants to Community Wireless of Park City, Inc. DBA KPCW, its affiliates, partners, and representatives [collectively, "KPCW"]:

(a) Permission to make audio and/or visual recordings of User, whether photographic, video, moving picture, or other format, and whether digital, analog, or other format; and

(b) An irrevocable, perpetual, non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide right to use User's name, image, voice, statements, likeness, or other identifying characteristics and biographical facts in conjunction with editorial content or the advertising or promotion of KPCW radio, its website, and all social media platforms KPCW uses for promotion.

User agrees that KPCW shall be the exclusive owner of the copyright in any of the audio and/or visual materials acquired via subparagraph (a) above or created pursuant to subparagraph (b) above [hereinafter, the “Materials”].

User hereby and forever releases KPCW, its affiliates, executives, agents, employees, contractors, licensees, partners, representatives, successors, and assigns from any and all actions, claims, costs, attorney’s fees, or other expenses, including without limitation, claims for libel, invasion of privacy, publication of private facts, intrusion into seclusion, right of publicity, commercial misappropriation, copyright or trademark infringement, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, fraud, breach of contract, or any other claims, arising from KPCW's use of the Materials. This release shall be binding on User's successors and heirs.

User waives the payment of any sums for KPCW's use of the Materials.

User agrees that this writing sets forth the entire agreement between User and KPCW with respect to the subject matter herein, and no modification or amendment shall be valid unless memorialized in a writing signed by both parties.

This agreement shall be governed by the laws of the State of Utah.

