(Test) Park City Community Foundation introduces program to encourage diverse leadership

The foundation is looking for emerging leaders in Park City and Summit County from underrepresented communities to join its inaugural Leader Lab .

The free program will help attendees grow their networks and enhance skills needed to take on decision-making roles.

The first year of the program will focus on participant input and invite members to help shape and refine the curriculum for future groups.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 12. Ten people will be selected.

The cohort’s first meeting is Monday, Nov. 3, followed by one Monday evening meeting each month for seven months.