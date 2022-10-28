Halloween activities planned for the weekend

This evening from 4 to 9 p.m. the Park City Summit County Arts Council is hosting Art-oberfest at the Bonanza Art Park, located just off Bonanza Drive and Munchkin Road.

Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder says snow earlier this week forced the cancellation of Wednesday and Thursday’s activities, so everything’s happening tonight.

“Tonight is kind of an extra wonderful night,” Scudder said, “where we will have a lot of kids and family activities. We have pumpkin painting and piñata making. We've actually brought in one of our artists from the Latino Arts Fest in to do some custom piñatas where kids can make their own individualized piñatas -- that'll be really fun. We're also asking people to bring ready-made pumpkins and we're going to have a pumpkin carving contest. And we'll have some categories like silliest faces and most creative, it's going to be really fun with lots of opportunities to win some fun prizes. There's also going to be a costume contest, adults and kids.”

Four food trucks will be set up until 7 p.m. Live music and a beer garden will be open with hot spiked cider and kid drinks too.

Trick-or-treat tours will happen at the Kimball Art Center. Volunteers will guide people from the art park to the art center for tours at 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Everything is free except for food and drink.

Parking is limited, so plan to ride the bus or bundle up and ride your bikes.

On Saturday, the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District invites the community to its family-friendly event at Willow Creek Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is $15 per participants and free for children 2 and younger. All pre-registered participants will receive a trick or treat. Costume contests will award prizes for individuals, families, and dogs. To set up a free account and register, go here.

On Tuesday, the arts council is planning to celebrate Dia de los Muertos – a Latin American celebration honoring people who have died. This will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bonanza Art Park too. The Ofrenda ceremony, that pays tribute to loved ones who have passed, will happen at 6 p.m.

“We're hoping that for people who are from Mexico or Latin America that celebrate this, this will be a really important gathering space for them to be able to celebrate the holiday,” Scudder said. “But it's also hopefully a learning opportunity for people who are a little unfamiliar with the holiday and Fanny Guadalupe, who's the director of Artes de Mexico, is going to be doing a little talk about the traditions and the history behind the event. So that'll be really wonderful. I think it's going to be a culturally interesting event and really meaningful.”

There will be food, music and a printmaking workshop. The community is invited to bring an object, photo, food or flowers to add to the Ofrenda installation.