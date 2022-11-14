New sculptures go up at Canyons Village

Acclaimed sculptors and local partners created the three new pieces.

Canyons Village / "Grand Prix" | Sculptor David Wiener

Tony Tyler, a partner at Columbus Pacific and member of the Canyons Village Management Association, called the works “monumental and eye-popping.” He said they will provide a vibrant addition to the village and serve as focal points where people gather.

Missouri native Nathan Pierce sculpted “Bluebird,” a 3D piece featuring colored resin panels that captures and refracts sunlight on the plaza near the bottom of the Cabriolet.

David Wiener’s creation, “Grand Prix,” is a tribute to Park City’s Olympic and ski racing history. The sculpture is comprised of three offset curved towers inspired by the gold, silver and bronze medals. It’s located between the Village Forum and the new Pendry Plaza.

The third piece, located at the roundabout at the entry of Canyons Village, is called “The Ribbon.” It’s a rendition of the Park City Mountain Resort’s logo. For this piece, the management association approached Harris 3D Studio and Identity Signs with a 2D concept to install something that incorporated the resort’s logo. As drivers move around the piece, they’ll see varying arcs and slopes that add complexity.

The three sculptures are part of the long-term public art plan for Canyons Village, which will someday include a self-guided art walk.

Pierce and Wiener were selected from dozens of applicants across the country by members of the Canyons Village Design Review Committee, staff and stakeholders. The group chose them based on criteria that included overall height of the project and available footprint.