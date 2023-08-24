Friday Film Review--"Blue Beetle"

“Blue Beetle” has been in the superhero comic world since 1939. This film is based upon the third incarnation of the character who is unique in the superhero universe in a couple of ways, most notably he doesn’t conceal his true identity from his family and friends. Also, the superhero’s origin story has endured fits of retroactive continuity where the source of the superhero’s power has changed from an earth-based super vitamin to Egyptian mystics and now alien artificial intelligence embed in a mechanical blue scarab.

The movie begins with some bad guys from a paramilitary corporation searching for the blue scarab. Kord Industries is led by Victoria Kord, played by Susan Sarandon, whose brother disappeared after a lifetime obsession searching for the scarab. The missing artifact is expected to provide the power for a new weaponized force certain to give Kord Industries world domination. There’s just one rub—the blue scarab’s power cannot be harnessed; the scarab must choose its host. Victoria’s good-natured niece, Jenny Kord, determines to steal the scarab and hide it from Kord Industries. Nearly caught, she is forced to give a package containing the blue scarab to Jaime Reyes, a young college graduate who thought he was at Kord Industries merely for a job interview. Jenny instructs Jaime not to touch the package but to guard it with his life.

Jaime is third generation of a Latino family, who forgoes his own dreams to get any job he can to help his family keep their home. Jaime’s family is not one for rules and convinces him to open the package which leads to the blue scarab choosing Jaime as its host and imbedding him with unpredictable superpowers. But the transition is not easy. Jaime doesn’t want anything to do with these powers and his hesitancy to fully embrace his new responsibilities leads to catastrophic results, including his capture by Kord Corporation. Led by Jenny and his uncle Rudy, played by the long-time comic George Lopez, Jaime’s family rallies to save the superhero.

This is where the film’s heart and soul lives- the family. Director Angel Manuel Soto makes sure the foundation of this story remains singularly focused on family. Jaime’s sister, parents, uncle and even his beloved Nana provide the Blue Beetle with a nucleus stronger than an atomic bomb.

So, on my Black Diamond ski trail rating system, “Blue Beetle” earns my advanced intermediate DOUBLE BLUE trail rating. While the reluctance of this young superhero turns into outright whining at times, his overall personality strikes a chord with today’s younger generation as the most relatable superhero in comics. The film preserves this appeal by featuring a magnetic lead performance by Xolo Maridueña, grounded in family love. Part “Robocop,” part “Transformers,” and part “Fast and Furious,” the superhero’s power of family propels the story above and beyond its more typical CGI action sequences. An end credit reveal tells us we can expect more family hugs in DC’s Extended Universe.

“Blue Beetle” is playing locally at Redstone Cinemas where audiences can enjoy $4 films this Sunday for National Cinema Day. “Blue Beetle” is rated P-13 for action, violence, language and one angry Nana.