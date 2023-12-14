Friday Film Review | 'Godzilla Minus One'

Now before I wax poetic about why on earth you should run out and see the 37th film in the sixty-nine-year history of the Godzilla franchise, let’s state the obvious. This is a Japanese giant monster movie, with English subtitles. Monster films blur the lines between cultural idiosyncrasies, stereotypes, and camp horror. They feature allegorical and literal political overtones and antinuclear themes. So, it is very safe to say that these films are not for everyone. However, acclaimed Japanese writer and director Takashi Yamazaki delivers the most complete Godzilla film since the original film debut in 1954.

“Godzilla Minus One” is set at the end of World War II, with Tokyo and Japan in ruin- or at zero. The film’s title reflects the effect of Godzilla’s destruction which reduces the country further into the negative. The film begins with a lone kamikaze pilot making an emergency landing on a remote island outpost in the Pacific. Before the island crew can determine why the pilot abandoned his honor, a sea creature attacks the outpost. The creature is smaller than we may remember, but his trademark roar backs his bite. The pilot’s bravery is again put to the test with devastating results. Only the pilot and one of the mechanics survive.

Upon returning to Japan, the pilot comes to the aid of a woman and infant trying to survive on the street. Families have been lost; cities are in ruin from wartime bombing. The story shifts from monster lore to one survival, survivor’s guilt, and ultimately putting one foot in front of the other day after day marching towards any opportunity at personal redemption. The cast, special effects and pacing of the film are exceptional, blending heart-breaking twists and turns with dispersed monster action, which comes and goes as a force of nature like hurricane storm cycles. After further nuclear testing in the Pacific results in an even more menacing Godzilla, the world governments abandon the people and a citizen-led force undertakes a mission to save their beloved Tokyo. However, the heart of the film remains how everyday people come together despite bearing repeated emotional trauma and loss to string together small acts of generosity leading to survival.

So, on my Black Diamond ski trail rating system, “Godzilla Minus One” earns my highest BLACK DIAMOND trail rating. If you are into the monster movie genre, the film is a must see. And if you only see one giant monster film in your life, “Godzilla Minus One” should be the one. Despite heavier themes, the film delivers a widely entertaining rollercoaster of a ride. I just wish the movie came out in the summer so we could have seen it at the drive-in.

"Godzilla Minus One" runs an efficient 2 hours and 4 minutes, and is rated PG-13 for creature violence and action.