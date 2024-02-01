Friday Film Review | 'Thelma'

One film topping my list of Sundance 2024 favorites is "Thelma." This charming and original story follows a spunky 93-year-old Thelma, played by Oscar-nominated actor June Squibb, as she sets out to right a wrong and become a hero in her own right.

Thelma is a recent widow who lives alone, is content with her daily routines, and cherishes spending time with her grandson Danny, played by Fred Hechinger. Danny is struggling with the challenges of adulthood, and it's clear that he and Thelma have a special bond.

One day, Thelma receives a call from someone pretending to be Danny, claiming that he's in legal trouble and needs her to send $10,000 in cash to a PO box to bail him out. Thelma completes the task, only to discover that she has been duped and that Danny is safe and sound at home.

Thelma reports the crime to the police, but they can't do much to help her. Determined to get her money back and catch the con man, Thelma turns to her friend Ben, played by the late Richard Roundtree, who lives in an assisted living facility.

Ben has a power scooter, and Thelma – who no longer drives - sees it as her ticket to tracking down the con man across town. The two sneak out of the facility and go missing, sending Danny and his parents – played by Sundance favorite Parkey Posey and Clark Gregg - into a panic.

"Thelma" was written and directed by Josh Margolin, making his Sundance debut. The film is based on a real-life phone scam that his grandmother experienced.

The stellar ensemble cast is led by the 94-year-old Squibb in her first leading role and doing her own stunts! It was also nice to see Parker back on the big screen with her signature quirky blend of comedy and drama, and veteran actor Malcolm McDowell makes a brief and almost unrecognizable performance in the film.

The film's unique storyline and endearing characters will have you cheering on Thelma and her quest for justice. It’s a film worth watching for anyone who loves a good story about friendship, family, and standing up for what’s right.