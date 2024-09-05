Park City Institute returns to roots as Park City Performing Arts

The Park City Institute is a local nonprofit that supports performing arts. It produces Concerts on the Slopes and the Winter Series at the Eccles.

Executive Director Ember Conley said the organization founded in 1998 started doing business as Park City Institute about eight years ago. However, it’s technically called Park City Performing Arts and previously operated under that name.

Now the Park City Institute is rebranding and going back to its original title: Park City Performing Arts. Conley said the name was changed to Park City Institute because the organization wanted to transition into a “think tank” nonprofit, but it didn’t work out. The organization’s board has now agreed the old name is a better fit.

“We've just decided that moving our name back to Park City Performing Arts really matches what we're doing,” she said. “We are a performing arts organization. We provide world-class entertainment to our residents and to our visitors at the Eccles Center and also Concerts on the Slopes.”

The organization will also model a new logo inspired by the sculpture in the lobby of the Eccles Center created by Bob and Jo Wilfong.

The abstract work features a musical performer which has become a symbol of the art and entertainment that continues to grace the theater.

“The one that's in the lobby is named ‘Rocky,’ and he gets dressed up for each performance,” Conley said.