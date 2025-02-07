Friday Film Review | 'Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)'

“Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” packed theaters and created terrific word of mouth at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The documentary debuted in the Premiere section and is directed by Academy Award winning director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (“Summer of Soul” 2021).

Questlove chronicles the evolution of Sly’s ascension in the 1960’s from church music to a stint as a San Francisco DJ to the popular Sly and the Family Stone, a mixed-race funk band. Born Sylvester Stewart, Sly Stone may be best remembered for several pop-funk hits and dramatically colorful band outfits, probably considered a forerunner to Soul Train by the uninitiated.

Questlove initiates the audience on the more sophisticated evolution of Sly as a producer/singer/composer, who’s meteoric rise on the hit charts fueled a much more important influence on future Black musicians, from Prince to Janet Jackson.

In the tradition of Quincy Jones, Questlove’s focus is not musical popularity, but music’s ability for human connection across racial divides. Not that he ignores racial identity nor origin of influence, but Questlove shines a light on the often-ignored backstory of Sly’s sincerity as a sheer force in promoting color-blind humanity during the country’s most politically charged period. Questlove’s resulting focus on the musician as an artist sets the film apart from the typical hit list music video of pop/rock documentaries. With musical commentary of Nile Rodgers, Mark Anthony Neal and Terry Lewis, the director breaks down some of Sly’s genius note by note.

However, Questlove doesn’t really hit the black genius question with any depth. Sure, he floats the direct question to several of Sly’s contemporaries, but the result is blank stares, leaving the audience alone to judge a perfect storm collision of institutional victimization, vilifying press, and chronic self-doubt, leading to Sly’s insufferable isolation and escalating drug addiction. Sly’s drug use eventually leads to a disintegration of his band and career.

Questlove and his commentators describe Sly as uniquely in unchartered territory, but perhaps some discussion of similar genius survival would have deepened the conversation. For example, James Baldwin had a remarkably similar exchange with Dick Cavett which Questlove could have compared as he replayed Sly’s interview with Cavett in the film. In “James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket,” the genius poet, preacher, writer and [yes film] critic is quoted late in life: “What is it you want me to reconcile myself to? . . . You always told me it takes time. . . How much time do you want for your ‘progress’?”

So, on my ski trail rating system, “Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” earns my intermediate BLUE ski trail rating. Rising above mere musical tribute, “Sly Lives!” is a heartfelt depiction of an enigmatic musician, whose creative influence and cross-over appeal remains unheralded. The creative genius behind the music is amazingly displayed but the question of the burden of the black genius falls short, failing to go beyond the obvious, which is not to diminish those realities suffered. Amazingly, Sly in fact lives and turns 82 in March.

“Sly Lives!” will stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 with a run-time of one hour and 52 minutes. “Sly Lives!” is not yet rated but contains language, drug references, drug use, drug humor and drug addiction.